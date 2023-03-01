Actor Naga Shaurya asks man to apologise after he slaps his girlfriend in public | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ACTORSHAURYA Naga Shaurya's Instagram upload

Telugu actor, Naga Shaurya is winning the internet with his generous gesture where he rescued a girl from her abusive partner. A viral video is doing the rounds where Naga Shaurya was spotted on a busy road in Hyderabad asking the man to apologise to his girlfriend after he slapped her. The incident took place in the middle of the day, with numerous people surrounding them as the fight intensified.

In the video, Shaurya can be seen holding the hand of the man and asking him to apologise to his girlfriend. The actor told the man, “Say sorry to her.” To which, the man replied that she’s my girlfriend. Shaurya continued to ask him to apologise to her, regardless. “Why did you slap her on the road? She could be your lover, it doesn’t mean you can misbehave like this. Say sorry to her,” Shaurya said to the man. Onlookers could also be seen telling the man to apologise.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started praising the actor for his thoughtful behaviour. One user wrote, "You have my respect brother (sic)." Another one tweeted, "Hats off to Naga Shaurya. Immense respect for what you’ve done. Like most people, he didn’t let this slide thinking it was a public issue." "You Have My Respect Brother", wrote another one.

However many also thought that it could be a promotional stunt for his upcoming movie 'Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi'. Directed by Srinivas Avasarala, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on March 17. The actor shares the screen with Malvika Nair. Last year Shaurya also made headlines when he fainted on the sets of his yet-to-be-titled project. As per reports, he fainted after being on an intense non-liquid diet and spending a lot of hours in the gym to achieve a six-pack look for his role in the movie.

