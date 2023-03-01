Unidentified caller threatens to blow up Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Ambani's bungalows

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan and Mukesh Ambani

The Nagpur police received a call from an anonymous person who threatened to blow up Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Mukesh Ambani's bungalows, an official said. The call was traced to Shivaji Nagar area of Palghar near Mumbai and further probe was on, he added. The control room of the 112 helpline, on which the call was received, is located in Lakadganj area of Nagpur city.

The police officer who received the call heard two youngsters discussing that 25 persons had arrived in Mumbai to blow up the bungalows of Bachchan, Dharmendra and Ambani. Mumbai Police were alerted and the police have launched a probe, the official added.

Also, the Supreme Court has directed to provide the highest level Z-plus security to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members all across India and abroad. A bench of Justices Krishna Murari and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said on Monday it was of considered opinion that if there is a security threat, the security cover cannot be restricted to a particular area or place of stay.

“Highest Z+ Security Cover provided to respondent nos. 2 to 6 (Ambanis) shall be available all across India and the same is to be ensured by the State of Maharashtra and Ministry of Home Affairs. Highest Level Z+ Security Cover, as per the policy of Government of India, be also provided, while respondent nos.2 to 6 are travelling abroad and the same shall be ensured by the Ministry of Home Affairs,” the bench said.

The top court said the entire expenses and cost of providing Z+ security cover to Ambanis within the territory of India or abroad shall be borne by them.

It said that looking into the business activities of Ambanis within the country as also outside the country, the very purpose of providing security cover would stand frustrated, if the same is restricted to a particular place or area. “We find that the security cover provided to the respondent nos.2 to 6 has been the subject matter of controversy at different places and in different high courts,” the bench said.

