Shehnaaz Gill gets mocked by Sona Mohapatra in a cryptic post; latter says 'Cute, glib talk… not success'

Sona Mohapatra is one of the most popular vocalists in the Indian music industry. She is also an opinionated and vocal individual. She is forthright in her remarks. She recently slammed former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill. She has now shared another cryptic post that appears to be targeted at Shehnaaz Gill.

On Tuesday, Sona Mohapatra shared a tweet on the microblogging site that raised many eyebrows. She wrote, "Spend some money, time & effort on getting an education; music teacher, acting coach, voice-dialogue intonation coach & practice whatever other craft, you want to project as ur talent, profession. ‘Cute, glib talk , sucking up to successful men, buying PR,SM’,not success.(sic)"

Her tweet elicited a flurry of reactions on the microblogging site. Shehnaaz Gill fans flooded the comment section, slamming the singer for making an indirect dig at the Bigg Boss 13 contestant. One user wrote, "Do you actually hate yourself that much that instead of spending your money, time and effort on yourself, you are focusing on someone else.. Use your valuable advice on yourself, maybe you can also taste some success." Another user commented, "I know it must be frustrating for you because she is not reacting, and trust me, all your efforts are in vain because she is not going to reply to you at any cost."

Earlier, in a tweet, the singer chastised Shehnaaz for working with Sajid Khan, who was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women during the MeToo Movement. She tweeted, "All the twitter adulation for #ShehnaazGiII’s act of ‘respect’ today reminded me of her ‘support’, ‘reverence’ & ‘glorification’ of a multiple accused sex offender & pervert #SajjidKhan when he was platformed on National TV. Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood. #MeToo(sic)"

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill was singing on stage at a recent award show. As she heard Azaan play nearby, she stopped singing, and admirers praised her for her reverence.

