Kriti Sanon snaps at reporter for asking about Kartik Aaryan after Shehzada's failure at box office

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starred together in the recently released Shehzada. The actress also shot a special video with Kartik when his 2022 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became a blockbuster hit. Not just this but Kriti Sanon also hit headlines for her rumoured relationship with Kartik. However, she got miffed when a reporter asked her about Kartik at an award ceremony after Shehzada flopped at the box office.

At a recent award function, Kriti interacted with the media where a reporter asked her about Kartik. As she was talking about bagging a nomination for her performance in the 2022 film Bhediya, one reporter asked her, "What do you like about Kartik the most?" A visibly miffed Kriti asked the reporter, "Is this the platform to talk about that?"

Earlier, Kriti had addressed the rumours of dating Kartik and said, "It is (result of) people’s need for information. I don’t know if social media is a great thing to happen to us or a bad thing that happened to us. I have mixed feelings when it comes to that. If you ask me about these petty things, they don’t bother me at all. It just makes you feel like ‘I wish my life was as interesting as it sounded it to be."

What's next for Kriti Sanon?

Kriti Sanon is reuniting with Tiger Shroff after Heropanti for dystopian action film Ganapath. The film is all set to release around Dussehra on October 20, 2023, in five languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. Pooja Entertainment presents 'Ganapath' in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

On the other hand, she was recently seen in Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film failed to perform at the BO. Shehzada is an official Hindi adaptation of Allu Arjun's Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that released in 2020. Since the majority of the people have already watched Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, it appears that Shehzada is not the first choice for cinemagoers.

The family entertainer loaded with comedy, action and drama, comes after Kartik's blockbuster Bollywood movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

