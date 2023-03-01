Salman Khan shares 'Billi Billi aankh goriye' teaser leaving fans swooning; song out on March 2

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SALMANIAC_MOON Billi Billi song

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is set to release on Eid this year, and the teaser of the same, which was released on 25th January, has left fans demanding for more. Post that, the makers released the song Naiyo Lagda from Salman and Pooja Hegde starrer. Now, Salman shared that the second song from the film, 'Billi Billi aankh goriye' will be out on 2nd March.

The song Billi Billi is his first collaboration with singer Sukhbir. The track is a quintessential, high-spirited Punjabi dance number. And ahead of this, the actor shared a solo portrait of himself.

Recently, several photos of Salman Khan's new look surfaced on the internet, showing him sporting a rare ponytail. The actor looks stunning in his new look for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In the photos, he is wearing a black hat and a black t-shirt while sporting his signature beard. After the pictures went viral, netizens flocked to the comment section to react on it. One user wrote, "Perfect look." Another user wrote, "Pathaan look." A third user commented, "Amazing, can't wait for the film." A user also wrote, "You are ageing like fine wine."

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The film stars Salman along with Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. Produced by Salma Khan, the film is directed by Farhad Samji and has all the elements of a Salman Khan film: action, comedy, drama, and romance. The film is slated for Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

