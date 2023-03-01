Jeremy Renner steady on recovery road two months after major accident | watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JEREMYRENNER Jeremy Renner steady on recovery road

On New Year's Day, Jeremy Renner, Hollywood actor and two-time Oscar nominee, suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a weather-related accident in Nevada. He underwent surgery and was hospitalized. After the incident, Renner's representative released a statement saying that the actor was in the intensive care unit in "critical but stable condition." Soon, the actor shared on social media that he was home. Now, two months after the major accident, Renner has shared an exercise video.

The actor uploaded footage of himself using an assistance tool while exercising. "Whatever it takes," he captioned the Instagram video. He also shared a picture of the Mark Nepo book The Book of Awakening on the next slide. Fans who had been longing to see him in his best condition and back on the big screen breathed a sigh of relief when they saw the video.

Earlier, the actor shared a picture of himself and gave an update on his health. He wrote, "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I.. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all."

For the unversed, Renner is best known for his role as Clint Barton, also known as Hawkeye, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is also the star of the drama series "Mayor of Kingstown," with a second season set to be released in January. In addition, Renner has received two Oscar nominations for his performances in "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town."

Also read: Salman Khan shares 'Billi Billi aankh goriye' teaser leaving fans swooning; song out on March 2

Also read: Unidentified caller threatens to blow up Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Ambani's bungalows

Latest Entertainment News