Dunki's fake promotional invite circulating on social media, makers release clarification

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Dunki's fake invite circulating on social media

Shahrukh Khan is in the news these days about his upcoming film Dunki. The film is ready to hit the theaters on December 21. Meanwhile, big news has come out regarding Rajkumar Hirani's film. A case has come to light regarding the fake promotion invite of the film, on which production house Red Chillies has taken major action. Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment have tweeted on social media about Dunki's fake promotion invite and have rejected it outright.

https://twitter.com/RedChilliesEnt/status/1735598516716863654

"A fake promotion invite from the Red Chillies Entertainment is being circulated for the film Dunki in Jaipur at GT Mall on 23rd December 2023. Please note that this is absolutely untrue and neither Red Chillies nor the cast nor anyone associated with the film is supporting this. We request everyone to refrain from participating in it. In case of any event, we will share an official announcement," read the tweet.

Dunki tickets are being sold indiscriminately

After giving two blockbuster films 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan' this year, fans now have high expectations from this film of Shah Rukh. Talking about advance booking of the film, tickets are being sold in huge numbers in the US. Apart from Shahrukh, a group of brilliant actors will be seen in this film directed by Rajkumar Hirani like Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani.

Also Read: After Vaishno Devi, Shah Rukh Khan seeks blessings at Shirdi temple ahead of Dunki release | VIRAL VIDEO

Shah Rukh Khan visits Viahsno Devi ahead of Dunki release

Moreover ahead of Dunki's release, Shah Rukh Khan continues on his spiritual journey. The superstar, earlier this week, visited the Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu. On Thursday, the superstar visited the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple in Maharashtra and sought blessings. A viral video shows Suhana donning a pastel-coloured salwar suit, and waiting for his father to get out of the car. On the other hand, SRK sported a white T-shirt and paired it with a black jacket and cap. He can be further seen shaking hands with the shrine authorities as fans gather to greet him.

Latest Bollywood News