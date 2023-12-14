Thursday, December 14, 2023
     
After Vaishno Devi, Shah Rukh Khan seeks blessings at Shirdi temple ahead of Dunki release | VIRAL VIDEO

Earlier this week, Shah Rukh Khan visited the Vaishno Devi Temple and on Thursday, he sought blessings at the Shirdi Temple in Maharashtra. The video of the same is now viral.

Written By : India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By : Shruti Kaushal
New Delhi
Updated on: December 14, 2023 17:05 IST
Shah Rukh Khan Shirdi
Image Source : SCREENGRAB Shah Rukh Khan visits Shridi temple ahead of Dunki release

Ahead of Dunki's release, Shah Rukh Khan continues on his spiritual journey. The superstar, earlier this week, visited the Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu. On Thursday, the superstar visited the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple in Maharashtra and sought blessings. In the viral video shared by ANI, SRK can be seen accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan, who recently debuted with The Archies. 

The video shows Suhana donning a pastel-coloured salwar suit, and waiting for his father to get out of the car. On the other hand, SRK sported a white T-shirt and paired it with a black jacket and cap. He can be further seen shaking hands with the shrine authorities as fans gather to greet him. 

Watch the viral video here: 

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan paid a visit to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu. It was his third visit this year.

The superstar is currently gearing up for his big release, Dunki, in collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. Co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, and Vikram Kocchar, the film will hit the big screen on December 22. Bankrolled by JIO Studios, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki traces the story of four friends on their way to settle abroad and take extreme steps to fulfill their dreams. For those who do not know, SRK visited Vaishno Devi and Tirumala Tirupati Temple ahead of Jawan's release. 

Shah Rukh Khan gave two blockbusters this year—Pathaan and Jawan. His fans are now rooting for Dunki, which is SRK's first collaboration with the 3 idiots fame Rajkumari Hirani.

