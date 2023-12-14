REVEALED: Triptii Dimri's fees for Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri's performance in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has been grabbing attention. In the film, her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor is widely appreciated by everyone. The actress who portrayed the role of Zoya in the film has earned Rs 40 lakh, according to a report by 'Lifestyle Asia'. IMDb recently released the weekly edition of the 'Popular Indian Celebrities Feature', in which Triptii Dimri topped the list. She was followed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Other celebrities included The Archies star Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, director Zoya Akhtar, Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani and Yash. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also featured Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Shakti Kapoor among others. The film follows Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father. Which in turn makes Ranvijay to take revenge for his father.

Triptii's pictures with Vicky Kaushal from the sets of Croatia are going viral on social media. According to reports, Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri will be sharing screen space in a project titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam and the photo from the sets of Croatia went viral within no time. In the pictures, Vicky Kaushal is seen lifting Triptii in his arms.

