Animal actress Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal's pictures from Croatia shoot go viral

Triptii Dimri is currently the talk of the town after her performance and great chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor in the film Animal. The actress is now gearing up for her second project alongside Vicky Kaushal. The pictures of the duo are now going viral on social media. According to reports, Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri will be sharing screen space in a project titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam and the photo from the sets of Croatia went viral within no time. In the pictures, Vicky Kaushal is seen lifting Triptii in his arms.

Tripti opted for a lemon-coloured co-ord set. She paired her bralette with a long skirt that had a trail and a slit. She accessorised her look with necklaces. Vicky wore a white-on-white outfit. He paired his trousers with a shirt. The images are sure to leave you waiting for the movie and the new on-screen couple.

Vicky Kaushal was recently seen in Sam Bahadur. He played the role of Sam Manekshaw and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army, following which a new nation Bangladesh was born. Directed by Meghan Gulzar, the film featured Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and Govind Namdev.

Triptii Dimri was seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also featured Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Shakti Kapoor among others. The film follows Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father. Which in turn makes Ranvijay to take revenge for his father.

