Triptii Dimri tops IMDb's Most Popular Indian Celeb list, leaves behind THESE star kids

After Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri is now ruling hearts. The actor, who debuted with Laila Majnu, rose to prominence with her onscreen appearance with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film hit the silver screen on December 1 and shattered records at the box office. Amidst the film's success, Dimri has left behind popular star kids and became IMDb's most popular celebrity in India.

IMDb released its weekly edition of the "Popular Indian Celebrities Feature" on Wednesday and Triptii Dimri topped the list leaving behind Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The list includes Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Saurabh Sachdeva, Kanan Gill, Saloni Batra, Rajkumar Hirani, Zoya Akhtar, and Yash.

Sharing the report, IMDb wrote, "Here comes the latest edition of the Popular Indian Celebrities Feature with your weekly update of fan favorites, debutants, and routine rockstars. The full list can be found on the IMDb app on iOS and Android. Who's your favourite?"

Take a look at the tweet here:

For those who have been asleep for a decade, Triptii Dimri became an overnight internet sensation after her performance in Vanga's Animal. The actor played Ranbir Kapoor's love interest, Zoya. Now tagged as 'Bhabhi no. 2' and 'National Crush', she surpassed 2 million followers on Instagram.

Dimri began her acting career opposite Avinash Tiwary in Laila Majnu, directed by Sajid Ali. She later appeared in Netflix's Bulbuul, which was produced by Anushka Sharma. She is currently gearing up for her next film with Vicky Kaushal under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

