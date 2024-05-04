CBI likely to issue 'Blue Corner Notice' against Prajwal Revanna in obscene video case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna

The Central Bureau of Investigation is likely to issue a Blue Corner notice against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in connection with the alleged sex scandal involving the Hassan MP. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), in a meeting held with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, elaborated on the next plan of action against the accused. Significantly, Prajwal Revanna fled to Germany on a diplomatic passport days after allegations of sexual abuse surfaced against him.

According to the release by the Karnataka Chief Minister's office, the SIT officials, during the high-level meeting with the Karnataka CM, said, "We will proceed with the arrest using appropriate measures. There is a possibility of the CBI issuing a Blue Corner Notice, which will expedite the investigation."

"They (SIT officials) have assured that they will arrest and bring back the accused as soon as they get the information from the airports," it added.

It is pertinent to note that the 33-year-old Prajwal Revanna and his father, Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna, have been accused in a sex scandal reportedly involving several women. A case has been registered against them at the Holenarasipura town police on April 28 after pen drives with 2,967 files went viral in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency.

While, Prajwal is said to have flown abroad on April 27, a day after the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka held on April 26. His advocate had sought seven days' time for him to appear before the SIT, to which the investigating team replied that it is not possible as there is no such provision.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that a lookout notice had been issued by the SIT against H D Revanna, who is currently facing two FIRs against him.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “It (lookout notice) has been issued against him (Revanna) already. It was issued against both — Revanna and Prajwal. Anticipating that Revanna may also plan to go abroad, it has been done,”

“Revanna has time until this evening to appear before SIT for inquiry. A second notice was given to him. In the meantime, in the Mysuru kidnap case, he is said to have applied for bail,” he added



READ MORE | Prajwal Revanna reacts for first time on obscene tapes scandal, says 'truth will prevail soon'



READ MORE | Rahul Gandhi writes to Karnataka CM over Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case