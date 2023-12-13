Animal: Makers unveil Bobby Deol's VIRAL entry song 'Jamal Kudu' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE VIDEO Bobby Deol plays antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal

Bobby Deol's viral entry song in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal is finally unveiled by its makers. Earlier, the makers of the film, T-Series announced that the video version of the song will be out at 2 pm on Wednesday on popular demand. Despite, Bobby Deol is the main antagonist, he has a very small screen time in the film. However, with a small screen time, he managed to leave a long lasting impact on the audience.

Check out the post:

In the caption, Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series wrote, ''Most awaited Abrar’s entry #JamalKudu video premiering today at 2:00pm.''

Watch the complete video song:

Not only Jamal Kudu, but a few other songs, Arjan Vailly, Satranga, and Hua Main, of the film are currently trending high on the internet.

Animal Review

In her review for Animal, India TV journalist Shruti Kaushal wrote, ''Animal is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s third film. A few bits of the film don’t make any sense and are lengthy for no reason. The never-ending action sequences are taxing. However, it is entertaining and leaves you intrigued for Animal Park.''

Also Read: Xcuse Me fame Sahil Khan moves Sessions Court in Mumbai for anticipatory bail in Mahadev betting app case

About Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra. The film follows Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father. Which in turn makes Ranvijay to take revenge for his father. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine 1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

Meanwhile, the film has already grossed over Rs 750 crore at the worldwide box office.

Latest Entertainment News