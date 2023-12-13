Xcuse Me fame Sahil Khan moves Sessions Court in Mumbai for anticipatory bail in Mahadev betting app case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sahil Khan is currently a popular fitness entrepreneur.

Style and Xcuse Me actor Sahil Khan has approached the Sessions Court in Mumbai for anticipatory bail after Mumbai Police registered an FIR against him in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. Earlier, Khan was named as one of the accused in the betting app case and a case was registered at Mumbai's Matunga Police along with 32 others including Saurabh Chandrakar, and Ravi Upal.

Now, Sahil Khan has approached the court to avoid arrest. Accused Sahil Khan has filed an anticipatory bail petition (ABA) in the Sessions Court of Mumbai.

On the other hand, the police have opposed Khan's ABA and said that if the accused gets ABA, he can tamper with the evidence.

Police said that the complainant in this case has told them that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Mushtaqin is also involved in all this and Sahil Khan has to be interrogated in that context.

Police further said that the accused have created 67 different betting sites and through them, people are made to place bets illegally, the accused have used more than 2000 SIM cards to withdraw and deposit money. Fake documents have been used for this.

Around 1700 fake bank accounts were created to send money out of the country and convert it into cryptocurrency. These documents were also created in different banks with the help of fake documents.

Police also said that the accused have used more than 1000 Telegram channels and WhatsApp to promote their betting web portal. Police have sought more information from all bank accounts, betting web portals, and SIM card issuing companies.

Meanwhile, In his plea, the actor pleaded that he was never involved in any such legal activities.

On Wednesday morning, the news of Ravi Uppal being detained in Dubai surfaced, who is one of the two prime accused. He has been detained in Dubai by the local police on the basis of a red notice issued by Interpol at the behest of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the official sources said on Wednesday.

