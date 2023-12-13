'If you can't slap..': Sandeep Reddy Vanga's remarks justifying violence on women goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Animal was released in cinemas on December 1.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently basking in the success of his latest directorial offering, Animal. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Animal is performing exceptionally well at the box office and is also most talked about films among the moviegoers for its characters and storyline. Ever since Animal released in cinemas, a large section of movie buffs questioned its makers over Ranbir's character in the film, who is violent over his partners and who also justifies extra marital affair. Now, a clip of the director justifying such characters in his films is doing rounds on the internet.

In an interview with Film Companion, the 41-year-old director said, ''If you can't touch your woman, wherever you want, and if you can't slap, you can't kiss, you can't use cuss words. I don't see the emotion there.''

Talking about Kabir Singh and Shahid's 'misogynistic' dialogues in the film, he said, ''He marks the territory and says you're mine, I don't find anything wrong with that. You call 2,000 people to your wedding and put a knot. What are you trying to tell?''

About Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra. The film follows Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father. Which in turn makes Ranvijay to take revenge for his father. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine 1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

Meanwhile, the film has already grossed over Rs 750 crore at the worldwide box office.

