Saturday, May 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Suspicious bag spotted at Delhi's Connaught Place, security agencies rush to spot

Suspicious bag spotted at Delhi's Connaught Place, security agencies rush to spot

A team of Delhi Police and fire department have reached the spot where the suspicious bag was found and a search is underway.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi
Updated on: May 04, 2024 15:39 IST
Connaught Place, Delhi
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

A suspicious bag was spotted at Delhi's Connaught Place N Block market on Saturday. Soon after the item was noticed, relevant security agencies were informed following which a team of Delhi Police and fire department reached the spot. 

According to reports, nothing suspicious has been found but a search is underway.

Connaught Place is one of Delhi's most visited, posch and popular market which houses famous brands and eatery joints. It's a central hub for people to hangout. 

ALSO READArmy helicopter makes emergency landing due to technical snag in Maharashtra's Sangli

More to follow...

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement