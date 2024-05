Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Army helicopter makes emergency landing in Sangli today

An Indian Army helicopter on Saturday made an emergency landing in a field located in Erandoli village of Sangli district. The reason behind the emergency landing has not yet been ascertained, but it was reported to be due to a technical failure.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 am, when the helicopter suddenly landed in the field. Moreover, all the four personnel aboarded the helicopter are safe.



(This is a developing story. More details will be added in the story)