'We were already..': Kareena Kapoor opens up about filming intimate scene with Saif Ali Khan in Kurbaan

After parting ways with Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor started dating Saif Ali Khan. The duo fell head over heels in love with each other while shooting for Tashan. In a recent interview, Kareena opened up about shooting a sex scene with Saif back in 2009 for Kurbaan.

Kareena recalled those days in the roundtable interview with Rajeev Masand. Sidharth Malhotra asked her about the scene, replying to which, she said, "But we were already dating. We were auditioning. So that worked out well."

Kajol, who was also a part of the roundtable, jokingly called it a 'private audition.'

Before the roundtable, Kareena opened up about her dating life with Saif Ali Khan with Dirty Magazine. She was featured on the cover page and revealed that they wanted to get married to have children and were happy with living together. "The reason you get married now is that you want to have a child, right? I mean today otherwise, you can just live together. [Saif and I] lived together for five years, so when we took the next step, it was because we wanted to have children," she had said.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's love story

During a Koffee With Karan episode, Kareena had revealed that she was shooting for Jab We Met and Tashan simultaneously and had already broken up with her then-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor. She also shared that Saif and she fell in love with each other during Tashan and started dating. Cut to 2012, the couple got married and welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan, in 2016 and Jeh Ali Khan in 2021.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan opposite Jaideep Alhawat and Vijay Varma. Her recent release was with Hanshal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders, which screened at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

