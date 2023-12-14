BTS' golden maknae Jungkook surpasses Taylor Swift number one position at Billboard

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS' Jungkook

Global sensation BTS is renowned not only for its captivating songs and flawless dance moves but also for holding a special place in the hearts of ARMYs. The Golden maknae has now achieved a significant milestone.

The Golden maknae of BTS has added another feather to its cap, by bagging the number one position at Billboard with the digital single Standing Next To You from his debut album Golden. This has surpassed Taylor Swift's recent chart-topper, 'You're Losing Me,' and runner-up Jack Harlow's 'Lovin' on Me.'

According to a report in the United World Chart, the K-Pop idol has accomplished this feat with an impressive 951,000 total equivalent sales of his album. With another strong 358,000 sales, Taylor Swift's "1989 (Taylor's Version)," which peaked at number one last week, smoothly slips to the runner-up spot. On the other hand, K-pop group Seventeen's Seventeenth Heaven landed at the sixth position on the chart.

Jungkook released several songs, including 3D featuring Jack Harlow, Too Much featuring The Kid Laroi and Central Cee, and "Standing Next to You," among others, which have climbed the musical charts in all the regions. Jungkook had recently made his solo appearance on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show and discussed his album Golden. Jungkook's song Standing Next to You from his debut album Golden surpassed all records and was praised by the ARMYS for its uniqueness.

Recently, V shared a screenshot of his video call with the golden maknae Jungkook on his Instagram story. In the photo both the members were sporting shaved heads and shirtless, as they stared at the screen with serious expressions. BTS’s agency, Big Hit Music, stated through the official fan communication platform Weverse that there would be no separate official events on the day of enlistment and asked fans to refrain from visiting the site to prevent safety issues and overcrowding.

