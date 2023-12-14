Taylor Swift's NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce to miss out her birthday celebrations? Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce will be missing the singer's 34th birthday celebrations in New York City. But she had already received giant floral arrangements at her Tribeca apartment. According to the reports of Page Six, Travis Kelce has prior football commitments and is in the middle of the season and they will be playing the New England Patriots. Though Travis Kelce won't be present in New York City for his girlfriend's birthday, they found time to celebrate a few days ahead. The duo was photographed sharing a steamy kiss at a post-game holiday gathering in Kansas City on Sunday night.

Taylor Swift was recently honoured as magazine's Person of the Year, opted out of the Time gala on Tuesday to enjoy a luxurious dinner with Selena Gomez and other A-list friends. Swift addressed her birthday on social media while announcing the release of her Eras tour concert film on streaming. Along with the video, she wrote in the caption, "I had the time of my life-fighting dragons with youuuu Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including “Long Live”, The Archer” and “Wildest Dreams” at home!

PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt!', she added.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sparked dating rumours in September after Swift attended a handful of Kelce's games. The football star was also spotted at Swift's Eras Tour stop at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium in July. The two confirmed their romance in October as they stepped out holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.

Also Read: Animal: Makers unveil Bobby Deol's VIRAL entry song 'Jamal Kudu' | WATCH

Also Read: Animal actress Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal's pictures from Croatia shoot go viral

Latest Hollywood News