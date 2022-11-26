Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film on steady growth; does remarkable business

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna's film is unstoppable at the ticket windows. Within seven days in the theatres, the film crossed the Rs 100-crore mark and continues to enjoy the dream run. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, ‘Drishyam 2’ scored Rs 104 crore nett at the end of its first week. According to trade reports, Drishyam 2 has seen a superb hold on day eight as it collects around 7.50 crore nett. However, with the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya, Drishyam 2 saw a 10% drop in its collection.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Report

Seems like Bollywood has found a saviour in the form of the recently released Drishyam 2. Ajay Devgn starrer is racing ahead to the effect of a raging bull. According to Box Office India, "The total collections of the film are now over 110 crore nett and the film is set for a huge second weekend as advances are already strong for Saturday and Sunday. The Friday number also keeps the film in the race to reach 200 crore nett. Drishyam 2 is sure to beat the numbers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but remains to be seen if it also crosses 200 crore nett."

"The film continues to be strong in Mumbai circuit comfortably scoring over Bhediya in this circuit despite being on its eighth day. Brahmastra is the only original Hindi film to hit 50 crore nett in week two outside The Kashmir Files and Drishyam 2 will have a chance to surpass the Brahmastra numbers of week two," BOI added. Also, the film has held well in overseas as the early numbers from Australia are rock steady.

After Drishyam 2's success at Box Office, Ajay Devgn visited Kashi Vishwanath temple to seek blessings. He shared a picture from his puja at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and expressed, “Been waiting for this for a very long time!”

About Drishyam 2

'Drishyam', which saw Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn) be successful in saving his family from police custody, its sequel brings a new twist with the case being reopened and Vijay making a confession but is he really going to do the same is what the movie is about. The stakes were higher in Drishyam 2 as Tabu (Meera Deshmukh), who returned in a more violent manner to exact revenge on Vijay, teams up with Akshaye to investigate the murder of her teenage son.

Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta have also reprised their roles as Vijay's wife and daughter respectively.

