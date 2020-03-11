Dharmendra, Jeetendra starrer The Burning Train to get a remake

The Burning Train remake will be bankrolled by Producer Juno Chopra and Jacky Bhagnani

Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Vinod Khanna starrer The Burning Train is the latest addition in the list of classics that will get a remake. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news with a series of tweets and informed that the project will be bankrolled by The Burning Train director Ravi Chopra's son Juno Chopra and actor-turned producer Jacky Bhagnani. Juno Chopra recently produced the film Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday while Jackky is producing David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

The director and cast will be finalized soon and the project is expected to go on the floors in the second half of this year.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Juno recalled the time when he had seen the movie for the first time, "I remember my dad had gone to Los Angeles for the VFX, which back then, was way ahead of its time. I was blown away by his vision and I am excited to make my own version of the film. Currently, we are on the verge of signing the director." The film is expected to go on floors in the second half of this year and the cast will be finalized soon.

Directed by Ravi Kapoor, the original The Burning Train starred Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, Jeetendra and Neetu Singh in key roles. The film revolved around a train named The Super Express that catches fire during its inaugural run between New Delhi to Mumbai.