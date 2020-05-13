Bhagyashree to share screen space with Prabhas in a film, read deets inside

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhagyashree to share screen space with Prabhas in a film,

Bhagyashree marked her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan starrer Maine Pyar Kia and even won an award for the best debut female. Now, the 51-year-old actress is all set to make her Bollywood comeback and she will be sharing the screen space with none other than the South sensation Prabhas. The actress said that she had started shooting for the untitled film before the Covid-19 lockdown.. "I have been reading scripts and have in fact started working as well. Well, one of the films is with Prabhas. The film's name hasn't been announced. Just before lockdown, I had started shooting for it. It is a very interesting character where I had to learn a different skill set for it", Bhagyashree was quoted as saying to Pinkvilla.

Interestingly, Prabhas had extended his best west on her birthday on February 23 with a heartfekt post that read, "Happy Birthday @bhagyashree.online Ma’am! May you have the most splendid day!".

The actress also worked in several regional cinemas and has appeared in more than twenty films since then and now, in the near future, we will get to see Bhagyashree and Baahubali fame Prabhas in one frame.

Amid lockdown, Bhagyashree has been sharing several home workout routines with her husband. In a video shared by Bhagyashree, she is seen enjoying with her husband while they try to ace the Koala challenge.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is best-known for his performances in the SS Rajamouli films Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. He has also featured in movies such as Mirchi, Denikaina Ready, Rebel, Adavi Ramudu, Chakram, Raghavendra, Ek Niranjan, Pournami, Bujjigadu, Billa and Darling among others. The 40-year-old actor was last seen in the movie Saaho which released in Hindi, Telegu and Tamil. Besides Prabhas, Saaho also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi.

