Bhagyashree opens about quitting films after son Abhimanyu Dassani's birth: It was not a tough choice

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHIMANYU DASSANI Bhagyashree opens about quitting films after son Abhimanyu Dassani's birth

Actress Bhagyashree rose to fame after she appeared in her first film Maine Pyar Kiya with Salman Khan. Fans were waiting to see more of her but the actress left acting after her son Abhimanyu Dassani was born. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her decision and revealed that it was not tough for her to decide at that time as she wanted to be around her son all the time.

Bhagyashree told Pinkvilla that it was both a tough and easy call for her to leave her career for her family. She said, "A tough call because by then I had realized that I do enjoy acting and I was like I wish I had the possibility of managing both. But no, because he just took over my life. My entire focus and happiness were having him with me. At that point, it was not a tough choice. All that I wanted to do was spend time with him."

On the other hand, Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani revealed that he had wanted his mother to bounce back on the big screen ever since he began his acting career with the film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. He said, "I have been convincing her for the last two years. After I signed Mard, I was like ‘mom, let this film come out, I need you to come out and do movies and enjoy yourself’. I am glad she is on the same page as me. The world has opened up so much. It will be amazing to see her back in action."

Reacting to this, Bhagyashree added, "When the children were younger, they wanted their mom to be around, but now that he is working and knows how it feels, so he wants me to get back."

Bhagyashree was last seen in a Telegu Film 2 States. She also worked in television show Laut Aao Trisha in 2014. The actress had participated in dance based reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 3 in 2009.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage