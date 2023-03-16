Anushka Sharma's Chakda Xpress to Aamir Khan's Champions: Most awaited sports drama to watch for

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Most awaited sports drama to watch for

Bollywood has given us some of the most amazing sports dramas. From Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak de India' to Priyanka Chopra's 'Mary Kom', we have witnessed some inspiring stories from the sports sector. Movies based on sports make for a perfect Bollywood movie as they are full of drama, competition and inspiring stories. Bollywood has churned out its share of sports dramas over the years and there are a few more lined up ahead. From Anushka Sharma’s ‘Chakda Xpress’ to Aamir Khan’s ‘Champions’, here are five upcoming sports dramas we can’t wait to watch.

1. ‘Chakda Xpress’

The hugely-mounted Netflix film, which is tracing the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfill her only dream: to play cricket. Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

‘Chakda Xpress’ will mark Anushka Sharma’s first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika in 2021.

2. Champions

Aamir Khan is all set to produce an official Hindi remake of a Spanish film titled Campeones. The actor was initially supposed to star in the film. However, he stepped out of the film and decided to produce it. Aamir has offered the film to Salman Khan who, although has loved the story, is yet to sign the dotted lines. The film is expected to go on floors in June 2023. It will be directed by RS Prasanna. Set against the basketball backdrop, it is the story of an arrogant coach who is forced to do community service of training a team with developmental disabilities.

3. Sourav Ganguly's Biopic

After biopics on cricketers like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kapil Dev and others, a film on Sourav Ganguly is being eagerly awaited. The much–talked–about biopic was announced in 2019. Reports were rife that Ranbir Kapoor will be essaying the role of the ace cricketer in the film. However, the actor recently revealed that he will not be playing the role of Sourav in his biopic. Makers of the film are yet to lock in an actor for the lead role.

4. Abhinav Bindra’s biopic

A biopic on Olympic Gold medalist Abhinav Bindra is one of the most anticipated films in Bollywood. Anil Kapoor’s son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor will be playing the role of the ace shooter in the film. The movie is based on Bindra’s autobiography titled, ‘A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold and Beyond’. The project has been in the making for a long time now. Harsh recently revealed that the film will be his first theatrical release in six years and that they are aiming for a 2024 release.

5. Mr & Mrs Mahi

After entertaining with their sizzling chemistry and performance in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy film, ‘Roohi’, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will be reuniting in Mr & Mrs Mahi. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the actors will be seen essaying the roles of Mahendra and Mahima in the sports drama. The film is reportedly a story about cricket longing. It will also feature Rajesh Sharma & Kumud Mishra in key roles.

