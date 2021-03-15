Amitabh Bachchan's official look in 'Chehre' out, Big B looks flamboyant in spectacles

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan's look in Chehre

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the busiest stars in Bollywood. The superstar, who is in his late seventies has over five films waiting for theatrical release. Treating his millions of fans worldwide, Bachchan's solo poster for the upcoming psychological drama Chehre was officially launched on Monday. The film which is slated to release on April 9 also stars Emraan Hashmi and the trailer of the film will be unveild on March 18.

In the new poster of the film, Big B is seen in a flamboyant look. He wears a stylish cap and spectacles with a solid black frame, and strikes an intense look in the close-up shot. The highlight, however, is his beard, tied neatly below the chin.

Both Emraan and Bachchan took to social media to announce the release date of the trailer and shared the poster of the film along with the announcement.

"Adaalaton mein justice nahi judgement hota hai, insaaf nahi faisla hota hai. #Chehre trailer out on 18th March! Watch #Chehre in cinemas on 9th April. #FaceTheGame."

The mystery thriller drama has been directed by Rumy Jafry. Besides Amitabh and Emraan, the film also features Krystle D'Souza, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor.

The film was earlier supposed to release on April 30 but has been rescheduled for April 9.

Chehre has lately made headlines for Rhea's disappearance from the posters of the film, leading to speculations of her being ousted from the project.

Apart from Chehre, Big B also features in Ayan Mukerji's forthcoming venture Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and the Ajay Devgn directorial film MayDay. His other upcoming film is an untitled project with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and Nagraj Manjule's Jhund.

Jhund is about how the protagonist, played by Big B, uses football to instil a sense of responsibility and purpose in the lives of a bunch of slum kids.

--with inputs from IANS