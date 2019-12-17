Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy out of Oscar race, check out 10 shortlisted films

Image Source : TWITTER Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy out of Oscar race

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh in the role of a budding street rapper, is out of the Oscar race in the International Feature Film category. The movie failed to make the cut in the top-10 movies that will advance to the next round of voting at the 92nd Academy Awards. Ninety-one films were eligible in the category.

In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt-in to participate and must view all 10 shortlisted films in order to cast a ballot. Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on January 13, 2020.

10 shortlisted films are-

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's much touted class satire Parasite

Pain and Glory from Spain

The Painted Bird from Czech Republic

Estonia's Truth and Justice

Les Miserables from France

Those Who Remained from Hungary

North Macedonia's Honeyland

Corpus Christi from Poland

Beanpole from Russia

Atlantica from Senegal.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

With Gully Boy's exit, India has once again drawn a blank in the category. The last Indian film that made it to the final five in the list was Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan in 2001.

Mother India (1958) and "Salaam Bombay" (1989) are the other two Indian movies to have made it to the top five.

