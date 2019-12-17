Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy out of Oscar race, check out 10 shortlisted films

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh in the role of a budding street rapper, is out of the Oscar race in the International Feature Film category. The movie failed to make the cut in the top-10 movies that will advance to the next round of voting at the 92nd Academy Awards. Ninety-one films were eligible in the category.
In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt-in to participate and must view all 10 shortlisted films in order to cast a ballot. Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on January 13, 2020.
10 shortlisted films are-
South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's much touted class satire Parasite
Pain and Glory from Spain
The Painted Bird from Czech Republic
Estonia's Truth and Justice
Les Miserables from France
Those Who Remained from Hungary
North Macedonia's Honeyland
Corpus Christi from Poland
Beanpole from Russia
Atlantica from Senegal.
The 92nd Oscars will be held on February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.
With Gully Boy's exit, India has once again drawn a blank in the category. The last Indian film that made it to the final five in the list was Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan in 2001.
Mother India (1958) and "Salaam Bombay" (1989) are the other two Indian movies to have made it to the top five.
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page