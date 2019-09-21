Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh on Gully Boy’s Oscar 2020 Nominations: Proud moment for us

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh react to Gully Boy’s Oscar 2020 Nominations

Gully Boy is India's entry at the Oscars 2019, and the film's heroine Alia Bhatt still cannot believe it. "This is such a big first for me... my first film to go to the Oscars. It is a big deal for me. It is such an exciting moment for team 'Gully Boy'. I can't tell you my feelings right now. For now there's just hope that we make it to five final nominations for Best Foreign Film at the Oscars. But being selected as India's official entry to the Oscars in itself is a big big deal for me," said Alia.

Aparna Sen, the chairperson of the committee that selected India's entry this year, was apparently impressed with the film's originality, vivacity and motivational mood. The originality bit however remains somewhat questionable as similarities between Gully Boy and Hollywood films such as 'Straight Outta Compton' and '8 Mile' have not gone unnoticed.

Siddhant Chaturvedi who rose to fame playing MC Sher is above the moon. "I am super-excited. My first web show 'Inside Edge' got nominated at the Emmys last year and now my first film is going to the Oscars!! It's a special moment! It is all about Zoya (Akhtar) ma'am's genius, Ranveer Singh's uplifting bromance, and (producers) Ritesh Sidhwani and (Farhan Akhtar) sir's mentorship! Credit goes to the the whole crew."

Actor Ranveer Singh said on Saturday that he was thrilled that Zoya Akhtar-directed Gully Boy has beenselected as India's official entry at the Oscars. The film, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, features Ranveer as an up-and-coming rapper who sets out to achieve his dreams by rhyming about his life on the Mumbai streets.

"Gully Boy echoed the voice of the streets, it will always be one of my most personal films. As always, I will keep striving towards making the flag of Hindi cinema fly high," Ranveer said in a statement here. “I'm very happy that the passionate hard work that our cast and crew put into creating Gully Boy is reaping rewards. It's a proud moment for our entire team. I'm especially proud of and happy for Zoya! Gully Boy is her (Tiger) baby, and I am blessed to have been a part of her maverick vision," the actor said.

"With the love and support of our beloved audience, we're hoping to make a significant mark on the world stage," he added.

The movie, which released across the country on February 14, also features Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma and Amruta Subhash. The news of "Gully Boy"'s selection as India's entry for the Oscars was announced by the Film Federation of India

