Saturday, September 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Karan Johar to Farhan Akhtar, Bollywood celebs congratulate as Gully Boy becomes India’s entry for Oscar 2020

Karan Johar to Farhan Akhtar, Bollywood celebs congratulate as Gully Boy becomes India’s entry for Oscar 2020

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy premiered at the Berlin Film Festival before its release in India.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 21, 2019 19:22 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Bollywood celebs congratulate as Gully Boy becomes India’s entry for Oscar 2020 

Bollywood filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's most popular film Gully Boy has bagged the nominations for 92nd Academy Awards as India’s official entry. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film hit the screens on 14th February 2019. The film was inspired by the Life of rapper Naved Shaikh, popular by his stage name Naezy, along with Divine's (Vivian Fernandes). In the film, Ranveer's character Murad used rap as a tool to express his views on society and life in Dharavi, one of the largest slums of Asia and Alia Bhatt played the role of his love-interest named Safeena.

Soon after the news broke on the internet, Bollywood celebs like Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar, Randeep Hooda and others congratulated the team."#GullyBoy has been selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards. #apnatimeaayega Thank you to the film federation and congratulations #Zoya @kagtireema @ritesh_sid @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @SiddhantChturvD @kalkikanmani and cast, crew and hip hop crew," Farhan Akhtar, one of the film's producer, tweeted.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, “My absolute favourite film of the year is the official Indian entry for the OSCARS!!!! #GullyBoy all the way! Zoya Akhtar is my favourite Indian filmmaker! Well done boys @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid  get the gold statue home!!! So excited !! @aliaa08 @RanveerOfficial and the team!”

On the related note, the final nominations will be announced on January 13, and the Oscars will be held on February 9, 2020. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy premiered at the Berlin Film Festival before its release in India. The film garnered much praise at the film festival and opened to great reviews.

Gully Boy Official Trailer

 

Also read:

Check unseen pictures from Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy nominated for Oscars 2020, Twitter says ‘apna time aayega’

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBoney Kapoor to remake Tamil superhit Comali with son Arjun Kapoor Next Story  