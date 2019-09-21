Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy nominated for Oscars 2020, Twitter says ‘apna time aayega’

Saturday, September 21, 2019
     
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy hit the screens on 14th February 2019. The film's box office collection stands at a global gross of over ₹238 crore ($37 million) and is the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019.

New Delhi Updated on: September 21, 2019 19:24 IST
Bollywood film Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has given the fans to jump with joy as it is India’s official entry for Academy awards 2020 aka Oscars. The film has been selected out of 28 Bollywood movies and nominated under Best Foreign Language Film category at the prestigious awards. The film had already opened with great reviews and had set fire to the box office. Even before its release in India, gully boy left an impact with its premiere at Berlin Film Festival.

Ranveer Singh played the role of Murad in Gully Boy who conveys his views on social issues and life in Dharavi through rapping. Alia Bhatt played the role of Safeena, Murad’s love interest. Soon after the news broke that Gully boy is nominated for Oscars 2020, twitterati flooded the internet with wishes and congratulations.

One twitter user wrote, “So happy to see a mainstream film going in the international circuit. @RanveerOfficial, Apna Time Aagaya”. Another said, “Apna time aa gaya. Go #GullyBoy!!! #Oscars2020”

Check out the Twitter reactions here-

Gully Boy Official Trailer

 

