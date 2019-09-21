Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy nominated for Oscars 2020, Twitter says ‘apna time aayega’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy nominated for Oscars 2020

Bollywood film Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has given the fans to jump with joy as it is India’s official entry for Academy awards 2020 aka Oscars. The film has been selected out of 28 Bollywood movies and nominated under Best Foreign Language Film category at the prestigious awards. The film had already opened with great reviews and had set fire to the box office. Even before its release in India, gully boy left an impact with its premiere at Berlin Film Festival.

Ranveer Singh played the role of Murad in Gully Boy who conveys his views on social issues and life in Dharavi through rapping. Alia Bhatt played the role of Safeena, Murad’s love interest. Soon after the news broke that Gully boy is nominated for Oscars 2020, twitterati flooded the internet with wishes and congratulations.

One twitter user wrote, “So happy to see a mainstream film going in the international circuit. @RanveerOfficial, Apna Time Aagaya”. Another said, “Apna time aa gaya. Go #GullyBoy!!! #Oscars2020”

Check out the Twitter reactions here-

Yeaaaaahhhoool... #GullyBoy for the #Oscars2020...... Finally my baba @RanveerOfficial is going to become the next big thing in the world....

Congrets @RanveerOfficial #ZoyaAkhtar @aliaa08 for making it possible and giving us hope to achieve it.

Thank you #inshorts for this. pic.twitter.com/Jhjrl6NIjD — Gaurav Shrimali (@GervseGaurav) September 21, 2019

A massive congratulations to @ZoyaAkhtarOff, @RanveerOfficial, @aliaa08 and the whole team of #GullyBoy - the film has been selected as the India's official entry for the #Oscars for this year! Best of luck to the whole team!#BestForeignFilm #MCSher #ApnaTimeAayega pic.twitter.com/VTCyEehpXe — Friday Night (@FriNightMovies) September 21, 2019

#gullyboy is a classic cult film, I predicted the day I watched this film,and I’m sure this film vl make it to the nominations in foreign film category @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @FarOutAkhtar @SiddhantChturvD keeping my fingers crossed 🤞🏼,my best wishes wth the makers. — ‏نورالدین🇮🇳 (@MumbaiINDIAN42) September 21, 2019

@RanveerOfficial SOOOO PROUD OF YOU BOIIIII TERAA TIME KABKAAA AAGAYAAA MUAHHH ❤❤🔥🔥😘😘 #GullyBoy — Ishani :) (@IshaniVerma_) September 21, 2019

Yes! Yes! Yes!😭🤧 We finally did it😭🤧. Yes! Berlin, Bucheon & now Oscars!👍👌👏💪🔥💥💯 Take a bow🙌 All ur hardwork has paid off. Outstanding! Speechless! What an achievement team! #GullyBoy https://t.co/RRbFRQ5Mx6 — Manan Mehta (@MananMe91491905) September 21, 2019

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy hit the screens on 14th February 2019. The film's box office collection stands at a global gross of over ₹238 crore ($37 million) and is the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019.

Gully Boy Official Trailer

