Who will be the Ram Temple CEO? Announcement today as 4 names remain in contention

Ayodhya:

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya may appoint its first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Wednesday, with an important meeting scheduled to take place at 2 pm at Mani Ram Das Chhawani.

The meeting is expected to see several major decisions related to the administrative functioning of the Ram Temple Trust. In addition to appointing a CEO, the meeting may also announce the names of several other office-bearers.

A search committee formed to select the CEO has reportedly submitted three shortlisted names to the trust in sealed envelopes.

Who are the 4 faces in the race for CEO?

According to available information, speculation is growing that former IPS officer Rajesh Pandey and former IAS officer Dinesh Chandra could be among the leading contenders for the post.

Retired IAS officer Yogeshwar Ram Mishra has also been discussed as a possible candidate, although reports suggest he did not appear for the interview.

Former IPS officer Paresh Saxena is another name being linked to the race for the CEO's post.

However, the final list of the three shortlisted candidates has not been officially announced.

CEO selection process

The trust's meeting comes after allegations of theft involving offerings at the Ram Temple, and is reportedly the third meeting of the trust since the issue came to light.

A search committee to select the Ram Temple CEO was formed on July 6. The committee includes retired Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi and Suresh Haware.

A total of 5,585 people applied for the position, while 3,570 candidates completed and returned the application form.

The selection process included a 600-mark Google Form that assessed candidates on a range of professional, social and religious parameters.

Candidates were asked about their dietary preferences, alcohol consumption, whether they wear a sacred thread, and whether they would be willing to follow traditional Hindu customs and dress practices.

The form also asked candidates about their faith in Lord Ram and whether they had previously been associated with any social, religious or temple organisation.

Applicants were further asked about their experience working with religious or social institutions, leadership experience, the number of employees they had managed, and their vision, plans and suggestions for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

From thousands of applicants to three finalists

Out of the applicants, 108 candidates who scored 470 marks or more were shortlisted for the next stage.

They were first assessed through video conferences, following which 17 candidates were invited for personal interviews. Sixteen candidates appeared for the interviews.

The search committee has selected three names from the final group and submitted them to the trust in sealed envelopes.

The Ram Temple Trust is now expected to take a final decision during Wednesday's meeting, potentially paving the way for the appointment of its first CEO.

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