Solar eclipse 2026 videos reveal breathtaking scenes as the Sun disappears behind the Moon

New Delhi:

A rare total solar eclipse unfolded on August 12, 2026, as the Moon passed directly between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the Sun's bright disc for observers along the narrow path of totality. The eclipse was visible in totality across eastern Greenland, western Iceland, northern Spain and a small part of northeastern Portugal, while much larger areas across Europe, northern North America and northwestern Africa experienced a partial solar eclipse.

For those inside the path of totality, the brief disappearance of the Sun brought daytime darkness and revealed the Sun's faint outer atmosphere, known as the corona. The event was particularly notable in Spain, where it was the first total solar eclipse visible from mainland Spain since 1905. The August 12 eclipse also marked the first total solar eclipse visible from mainland Europe since 2006.

How the solar eclipse unfolded

The eclipse began over the Arctic before the Moon's shadow moved across Greenland and Iceland and then towards Europe. In Spain and northeastern Portugal, totality occurred late in the day, with some locations experiencing the eclipse shortly before sunset. In Iceland, totality occurred in the late afternoon or early evening.

The path where the Sun was completely covered was much narrower than the wider area where a partial eclipse could be seen. This is because the Moon's shadow has an inner region, called the umbra, where the Sun is fully blocked, and a larger penumbra where only part of the Sun is obscured.

Most people located directly along the central part of the eclipse path experienced totality for less than two minutes. Near the centre of the path in Greenland, Russia and the North Atlantic, totality lasted slightly longer, but remained under two and a half minutes.

During totality, the Moon completely covered the bright face of the Sun. This allowed the corona, the Sun's outer atmosphere, to become visible. Before and after totality, however, the Sun remained partially visible and could not be viewed safely without proper solar eye protection.

Where totality was visible

Eastern Greenland, western Iceland, the northern half of Spain and the northeastern corner of Portugal fell within the path of totality. Other parts of Europe witnessed a partial eclipse, with the Moon covering only part of the Sun.

The partial eclipse was visible across a much broader area, including parts of northern North America, much of Europe and northwestern Africa. In some western parts of Europe and Africa, the Sun was still partially eclipsed as it set, creating an opportunity to see an eclipse during sunset.

The August 12 event was also observed and studied using scientific instruments and aircraft. High-altitude observations can provide researchers with opportunities to study the Sun and its atmosphere during the short period when the Moon blocks the solar disc.

For viewers in India, the total solar eclipse was not visible. India was outside the eclipse's visibility path, so the event could instead be followed through photographs, videos and live broadcasts.

A brief moment of totality

A total solar eclipse is a short-lived event because the Moon's shadow moves continuously across Earth's surface as the planet rotates and the Moon continues along its orbit. The narrow path of totality therefore moves across different regions, while each location experiences the most dramatic phase only briefly.

The August 12 eclipse has now passed, but the videos from the event capture the changing skies, the sudden darkness during totality and the appearance of the solar corona. The next total solar eclipse will take place on August 2, 2027, with totality visible across southern Spain, parts of North Africa and the Middle East.

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