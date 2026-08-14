Woman passenger screams at IndiGo staff after flight cancellation, climbs onto luggage belt in viral video

New Delhi:

A video showing a woman passenger confronting IndiGo ground staff after her flight was reportedly cancelled has surfaced on social media, with footage showing her shouting at employees amid a tense scene at the airport. Several social media accounts have claimed that the incident took place at Bhubaneswar Airport.

The woman can be seen climbing onto a luggage belt and throwing papers and documents from a desk used by an IndiGo ground staff employee. Staff members tried to calm her down, but she continued shouting and appeared to remain upset. The situation eventually required intervention from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

Woman confronts IndiGo staff after flight cancellation

The video shows the woman arguing with ground staff while other passengers look on. At one point, another passenger is heard explaining the situation, saying, "Inka bachcha bimaar hai (Her child is unwell)."

Some passengers also stepped in and tried to calm her down, including by offering her water. However, she refused to listen and continued with the confrontation.

As the situation escalated, CISF personnel intervened. One officer is heard telling her, "Aap airport property ko damage kar rahe ho. Dobaara wahaan nahi jaana (You are damaging airport property. Do not go there again)."

Watch the video here:

What happened at Bhubaneswar Airport?

The incident came amid claims on social media that passengers at Bhubaneswar Airport had been left waiting after an IndiGo flight was cancelled several hours after its scheduled departure.

According to posts circulating online, some passengers claimed they had not been informed about the cancellation in time. There were also allegations that passengers remained at the airport without clear communication or adequate assistance from the airline.

The circumstances surrounding the cancellation and the claims made by passengers have not been independently established.

Passengers react to woman's behaviour

While the situation reportedly left passengers frustrated, the woman's conduct also drew criticism online. Several people pointed out that airport ground staff may not be responsible for flight cancellations or operational disruptions.

One comment called for strict action by the CISF and even suggested that passengers displaying such behaviour should be banned from air travel. Another urged people to "be angry at the situation, not at the people doing their job."

Others stressed that airport employees "deserve to be treated with respect" and said passengers should remain calm and maintain basic decency even when dealing with frustrating travel disruptions.

IndiGo is yet to react to the incident.

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