Erin Piacenti, Bank of America VP killed in New York knife attack, had just returned from maternity leave

New York:

A 32-year-old vice president of Bank of America was killed in random stabbing incident in New York's Times Square. The victim identified as Erin Piacenti, Bank of America VP just returned from her maternity leave. As per eyewitness, the victim was on her way to home when she was attacked near West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue. "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague," the bank said in a statement.

Who was Erin Piacenti?

Erin Piacenti was a vice president in BofA's business selection and conflicts unit. She is an University of Pennsylvania graduate and earned a law degree from Fordham Law School. Days before killing, Piacenti posted a "happy photo" with her infant and husband. In the post, she told that her baby had recently been baptised and had just celebrated a second wedding anniversary.

Random attack

A 68-year-old man was also stabbed but is now out of danger, as per police. The attacker, identified as 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros was carrying two knives and was shot and killed after she advanced towards the police officers. "They shot her twice," the unnamed witness said. The New York Police Department described the incident as a "confirmed officer-involved shooting" and said the investigation was ongoing.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemns attack

Mayor Zohran Mamdani addressed the deadly stabbing in Times Square, saying a woman carrying multiple knives stabbed two people before responding NYPD officers deployed a Taser and opened fire. “I want to thank the NYPD officers who stepped in and prevented a horrific attack from becoming even worse,” Mamdani said. He confirmed that one victim and the alleged attacker had died, while the second victim remained in hospital in stable condition.

Similar incident: 27-year-old Indian shot dead by unidentified assailant in New York City

A 27-year-old Indian national was shot dead in New York City on Friday night by an unidentified shooter following an altercation over pizza delivery. The victim, Gurdeep Singh, a Sikh immigrant from Punjab's Kapurthala district, was fatally shot around 10 pm near Stanley Avenue in East New York neighbourhood, as reported by news agency PTI.

The suspect fled the scene after the incident. A surveillance video showed two people got in a fight followed by a flash of light, assumed to be from gunshots. One person fell on the ground, and the other got in a car and drove off, the report said. The police is investigating the incident, till now no arrests have been made.

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) expresses profound grief and outrage over the killing of Gurdeep Singh. Satnam Singh Chahal, Executive Director of NAPA in a post on X said, "every time a young Punjabi or Sikh person is killed, another family is destroyed. We cannot allow repeated violence to become something the community simply learns to live with," Chahal said.

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27-year-old Indian shot dead by unidentified assailant in New York City