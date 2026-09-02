'You wait here, I'll go and check': Chinese supervisor abandoned 265 tunnel workers as tragedy struck Nepal

A Chinese supervisor at Nepal's Trishuli-3A Hydropower Project allegedly went outside to check a sudden warning inside a tunnel, but never returned, according to a worker who escaped the devastating floods that hit the region on August 26.

Raj Chhetri, one of the workers who managed to escape from Tunnel No. 3, said around 265 people were working inside when the disaster struck. He alleged that workers had sensed something was wrong shortly before the massive flood hit.

Chhetri said a loud noise suddenly erupted inside the tunnel, creating what he described as an atmosphere resembling a powerful storm. He immediately alerted the Chinese supervisor and asked for permission to leave.

According to Chhetri, the supervisor told the workers to continue working, saying he would go outside to check what was happening. The supervisor then left the tunnel, and, Chhetri alleged, never came back.

Horror in Trishuli tunnel as disaster struck

A short while later, Chhetri said, a massive surge of water and debris began rushing down from above the tunnel.

Realising the danger, he and his colleagues ran towards the tunnel entrance in an attempt to escape. Four workers reached the entrance with him, but Chhetri said two of them are still missing.

He alleged that if the workers had been ordered to evacuate when the danger was first detected, many lives could have been saved.

Chhetri said several bodies were lying inside the tunnel after the flood, while workers outside could also hear voices suggesting that some people were still alive.

He described the situation as extremely distressing, saying those who escaped were faced with the painful choice of either trying to rescue others or protecting their own lives.

Survivor spent night in forest

After escaping the flood, Chhetri said he and other survivors moved towards the hills and took shelter in a forest. They spent the first night under a tree.

He said they had no mobile phones or other means of communication, while mobile networks had also stopped working following the disaster.

Allegations over lack of early warning

Chhetri also alleged that the loss of life could have been significantly reduced if Nepal had received an early warning from the Chinese side.

He claimed that Chinese authorities had prior information about the risk of flooding and landslides but failed to pass on a timely warning. According to him, an advance alert could have allowed workers to evacuate and people in vulnerable areas to move to safety.

The allegations have not been independently verified.

The exact number of people who were inside Tunnel No. 3 when the flood struck, along with the number of deaths, missing workers and survivors, has not yet been officially and fully established.

The disaster that struck Nepal on August 26 has caused widespread destruction. The reported death toll has risen above 1,000, while around 4,000 people remain missing. Rescue and recovery operations are continuing amid vast amounts of debris left behind by the floods and landslides.

Reported by Ganesh Shankar

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