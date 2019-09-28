Alia Bhatt makes Rekha say ‘Dhoptungi’ dialogue from Gully Boy leaving Salman Khan stunned. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt makes Rekha say ‘Dhoptungi’ dialogue from Gully Boy

Alia Bhatt and her film Gully Boy has become the talk of the town ever since the film has become India’s official entry for Oscar 2020. Recently, when the actress appeared at the red carpet of the most prestigious IIFA Awards 2019, she made the most happening thing come true. The actress got awarded for her brilliant performance in her film Raazi. Alia bagged the Best Actress award at the event. The award was presented to her by the veteran icon Rekha. As soon as Rekha presented the award to Alia, she made her say the ‘Dhoptungi’ dialogue from Gully Boy.

The channel has released a video in which Rekha can be seen presenting the award to Alia Bhatt. Post this, the Gully Boy actress says her most popular dialogue, “Mere boyfriend ke saath gulu gulu karegi toh dhoptungi na” and Rekha mimics it to perfection. The veteran actress’ acting leaved superstar Salman Khan stunned. Check out the video here.

Alia Bhatt played the role of Safeena in the film directed by Zoya Akhtar. It also starred Ranveer Singh as Murad and Siddhant Chaturvedi as MC Sher. Talking about Alai Bhatt, her role in the film was of a violent girl who is very possessive about her boyfriend Murad.

At the IIFA 2019 event, Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in her peach-pink gown by Georges Chakra with a messy pony. On the other hand, Rekha donned her signature silk saree with gajra and left everyone in awe. Infact, Rekha saying the dhoptungi dialogue in her traditional silk saree made it all the more fun.

Post Gully Boy’s Oscar announcement, Alia Bhatt expressed her excitement and joy for the same and said, "This is such a big first for me... my first film to go to the Oscars. It is a big deal for me. It is such an exciting moment for the team 'Gully Boy'. I can't tell you my feelings right now. For now there's just hope that we make it to five final nominations for Best Foreign Film at the Oscars. But being selected as India's official entry to the Oscars in itself is a big big deal for me."

Gully Boy Trailer:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page