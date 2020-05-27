Image Source : INSAGRAM/ALIFAZAL9 Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were supposed to marry in April this year.

Actor Ali Fazal prayed for everyone's wellbeing on the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr and delighted his fans with a "photo booth moment" featuring his girlfriend Richa Chadha. The actor extended Eid greeting to his fans two days after the festival. Sharing an adorable picture with Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal explained through a long Instagram post what all he did on the festival day.

"Sorry, Iss dafa Eid pe daal nahi paaya kuchh.. Ramzaan has been a very introspective month and Eid went into praying for everyone and I mean everyone. So .. that took time. Love ain't that easy ... haaaaa.. ok so here’s a photobooth moment of “ yeh dekho hum log eid manaaya. Abhi hum pose degaaa.. Eid waala. Eid waala how do you do. Get better. We love you," Ali Fazal wrote on Instagram.

"Uske baad hum meditate kiya.. bahut tagda waala.. aisa ray of sunlight bhejaaa. Kyuke sabka light dim aur tunnel dark ho gaye hai.. toh haan woh thats done. Ok. Ok so now? Now for the pilates section plz click on the search button on ur insta page, 10 rupaye ki lag gayi, ek post toh milega wahaaaan... love and light from us to you.. Fade out. Fade in, sound... camera .. action.. phirse - Sorry iss dafa Eid pe daal nahi paaya kuchh....... @therichachadha," he added.

Ali and Richa were supposed to marry in April this year. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, their wedding got postponed indefinitely until further announcement. In an interview when the Fukrey actor was asked about their new wedding date, he said that they would celebrate with the world when everything is open again.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Ali said, "It has been delayed until further notice. I think we will celebrate with the world when everything is open again. We have something to celebrate... some good news hopefully, that everyone will get and we’ll make sure to bring that along with our wedding. Until then, we’re following all the rules of the lockdown and awaiting the next steps (sic)."

