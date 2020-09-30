Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb gets theatrical release in USA, UK, UAE and other countries

Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb is all set to get a theatrical release in several overseas markets such as the UK, USA, Canada Australia, New Zealand and UAE - on November 9. In India, the film is set for a direct-to-digital release on the same day on Disney+ Hotstar. The announcement was made by the makers on social media on Wednesday.

Recently, Akshay Kumar announced that his film Laxmmi Bomb will have an OTT release in India in the Diwali week on November 9. "Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein "laxmmi" ke saath ek dhamakedar "bomb" bhi aayega," wrote the `Good Newwz` actor as he posted on Instagram the release date of his much-anticipated flick.

Akshay Kumar, in an earlier interview, called the genre of the movie his "favourite" and a "passion project". He said he was looking forward to doing the film.

Akshay Kumar plays a transgender in the film, directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also helmed the original. Laxmmi Bomb is produced by Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, Shabina Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and Fox Star Studios.

Written by Raghava Lawrence and Farhad Samji, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora and Ashwini Kalsekar.

