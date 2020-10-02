Akshay Kumar heads home after wrapping Bell Bottom shoot in UK, shares pic with Vaani Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar heads home after wrapping Bell Bottom shoot in UK, shares pic

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is headed home after wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming film, Bell Bottom, in the United Kingdom. The actor posted on his verified Twitter account on Friday to share the news with fans, calling it a fruitful schedule. "Mission accomplished! After a long but fruitful schedule, grateful to have shot and completed #Bellbottom during the pandemic ! Now its time to head back #JetSetGo," Akshay Kumar tweeted on Friday.

He also shared a beautiful photograph from the airport where he can be seen posing in front of an aircraft along with the film's actress Vaani Kapoor. The film was being shot in Glasgow, Scotland.

Commenting on Akshay's tweet, Huma Qureshi, who also features in the film, wrote: "Yaay! Last days to wear warm hoodies already.. come back to apna desh now #Bellbottom."

Bell Bottom, which also stars Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor, is a spy thriller set in the eighties.

In the first poster, Akshay Kumar sports a mustachioed avatar with a typically retro suited look and his swag is truly unparalleled. "Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. Its teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. Bell Bottom completed. Here's the poster," tweeted Akshay Kumar. Sharing the new poster, Huma Qureshi tweeted: "Shooting a film felt impossible in this environment. But this team ensured that we do it well and with flair! You guys rock!" Lara Dutta also tweeted the Bell Bottom poster and wrote: "Safety, style and whole lot of swag put together! This one's super special for everything it has managed to achieve."

Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. Its teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. #BellBottomCompleted. Here’s the poster

.@Vaaniofficial @humasqureshi @LaraDutta @vashubhagnani @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani pic.twitter.com/Wyf08FMcen — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 1, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage