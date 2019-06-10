Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal sinks into the world of fear, announces horror movie ' Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship'

Vicky Kaushal, URI: The SUrgical Strike fame took to his Instagram account to announce his upcoming horror thriller movie, Bhoot. The movie is directed by Bhanu Singh and is set to hit the theatres on November 15, 2019.

Sink into the world of fear! Presenting #Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship, directed by @bhanu.singh.91 . In cinemas 15th November, 2019.

@karanjohar @apoorvamehta1972 @shashankkhaitan @dharmamovies

Recently filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to announce the big news. He wrote, "Dharma Productions is anchoring a new franchise of fear. November 15, 2019." This is for the first time, we get to see Karan Johar de-routing from his patent genre. He is often seen showcasing the best of glamour and style on the big screen. Now, he is trying his hands on the horror movie as well.

He even wrote, " Film announcement on Monday! Stay tuned! Apoorva Mehta18, Shashank Khaitan Dharma Movies"

Karan Johar did not disclose much information about the movie. Vicky Kaushal will be playing the lead along with Bhumi Pednekar. Also, the movie will hit the theatres on November 15, 2019.

