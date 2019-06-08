Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
Karan Johar announces release date of 'fear franchise'

Karan Johar's first horror film will reportedly feature Vicky Kaushal in leading role along with Bhumi Pednekar. 

New Delhi Published on: June 08, 2019 12:51 IST
Karan Johar announces the release date of 'fear franchise'

Filmmaker Karan Johar is now all set to venture into the genre of horror after treating cinema lovers with romantic films. Karan took to Twitter to announce that Dharma Productions is now "anchoring" a horror film.  He shared a poster which read: "Dharma Productions is anchoring a new franchise of fear. November 15, 2019."

Film announcement on Monday! STAY TUNED! @apoorva1972 @bhanu.singh.91 @shashankkhaitan @dharmamovies

"Film announcement on Monday! Stay tuned! Apoorva Mehta18, Shashank Khaitan Dharma Movies,'' he captioned the poster. Other details related to the project are still under wraps, however, it is being said that the film is set in a stranded ship and will feature Vicky Kaushal in leading role along with Bhumi Pednekar. 

Karan's Dharma Production is known for producing films such as "My Name Is Khan", "I Hate Luv Storys", "Student of the Year", "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", "The Lunchbox", "Hasee Toh Phasee", "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, "Kapoor & Sons", "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", "Dear Zindagi", "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", "Raazi", "Dhadak", "Kalank" and "Student Of The Year 2".

The filmmaker currently awaits the release of the fantasy adventure "Brahmastra" starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

