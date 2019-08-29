Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Zoya Factor Trailer Out: Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan’s unusual love story gets interesting cricket twist

The Zoya Factor trailer out: While Zoya's love life and professional life are both messed up, she struggles to find happiness. In one of the clip, Zoya Solanki aka Sonam Kapoor is stating that she hates cricket. However, how her life changes when she proves to the lucky charm for Indian Cricket Team, is worth watching. Her father, Sanjay Kapoor in the movie calls her lucky as India won World Cup, the day Zoya was born. Gradually as the trailer paces up, people are seen worshipping Zoya as a Goddess who has the power to make Indian cricket team win with her luck. Zoya is not an ordinary girl in the movie. This 2 minute 46 seconds trailer, creates curiosity in the audience to know why Zoya is lucky for the Indian cricket team.

Sonam Kapoor is seen romancing with Dulquer Salmaan in the most unusual form. Dulquer Salmaan, playing the role of Indian cricket team captain also looks like a handsome hunk in the movie who is mature than Sonam Kapoor. Angad Bedi looks dashing as an Indian cricketer.

Watch Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan's The Zoya Factor trailer:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonam Kapoor at The Zoya Factor trailer launch event.

The Zoya Factor starring Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, Angad Bedi in the lead roles is set to release on September 20, 2019. The official trailer of the movie has launched and Sonam Kapoor is seen in a beautiful red dress at the launch event. The Zoya Factor is directed by Abhishek Sharma and is based on Anuja Chahhan's novel, The Zoya Factor. The film focuses on the life of Zoya Solanki, played by Sonam, who turns out to be a lucky charm for the Indian squad during the 2011 Cricket World Cup."

The motion poster of The Zoya Factor reveals Sanjay Kapoor as Sonam Kapoor's father in the movie. Sonam Kapoor wrote, "The birth of India’s Lucky Charm was celebrated with India’s historic World Cup Victory! Catch the #TheZoyaFactor trailer tomorrow at 1 PM to know how!"

In one of the posters of the movie, Sonam Kapoor wrote the caption as, "Mere successful hone ke peeche koi raaz nahi hai! Yeh toh bas Zoya Kavach ka jaadu hai. Aap bhi call karke book kijiye apna good luck! "

Sonam Kapoor has been sharing the posters of The Zoya Factor. She captioned one of the poster as, the lucky charm of India just got luckier! There will be no fault in our stars on 29th August. Get ready to meet the lady luck herself! #TheZoyaFactor. Trailer out on Thursday."

Angad Bedi will be playing a strong role in the movie. In one of the interviews it was revealed, "The players look up to him. He has groomed people and everyone around wants to emulate him. His behaviour starts to change. Abhishek (director) has given a complex behaviour pattern to explore. Superstars have so much adulation and love which people get used to, living it up in fast lane. I love the graph of the character - glory, dejection, failure, success. He is very different from my personality and I understand the psyche of a sportsperson and all these emotions came alive to me while playing this character."

