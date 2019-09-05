SS Rajamouli was unhappy with Prabhas' Saaho, his suggestions ignored by director Sujeeth: Reports

Saaho stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

Saaho left fans disappointed who were hoping that Prabhas would recreate the same Baahubali magic on screen. However, the film failed to impress the audience and critics alike. Directed by Sujeeth, the action thriller was panned for not having an intriguing story. Well, out of all, what surprised Prabhas' fans was that Baahubali director SS Rajmouli didn't tweet a single word for Saaho.

Knowing that Prabhas shares a great bond with Rajamouli, it was sort of hard to believe that the superstar wouldn't have taken suggestions from his Bahubali director. While some fans believe that Rajamouli hasn't watched Saaho yet as he is busy with RRR, a report in IB Times has a different story.

The report states that there was a special screening for Rajamouli, who even offered some suggestions but that fell on deaf ears. Rajamouli wasn't happy with the film and asked makers to shorten its length, however, director Sujeeth ignored his suggestion to trim the length. This apparently hurt Rajamouli and he decided not to speak about Saaho.

A news portal Great Andhra quoted as a source saying, "The whole point of doing an out-and-out killer-thriller antithetical in content, tone and mood to Baahubali was to prove that it was not only Rajamouli but also Prabhas who made Baahubali the historic hit it was''.

"By signing a relatively new director (Sujeeth Reddy) and working shoulder to shoulder with the youngster, Prabhas hoped to recreate the Baahubali hysteria without Rajamouli thereby proving he was no flash-in-the-pan superstar. Sadly the effort not only backfired but it also alienated Rajamouli,'' the source added.

