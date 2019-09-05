Saaho Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas, Sujeeth combo continues to spell magic, set to earn Rs 110 crore

Image Source : TWITTER Saaho Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor film drops on Wednesday, set to earn Rs 110 crore

Saaho Latest Box Office Collection: Director Sujeeth and actor Prabhas are weaving magic with Saaho. The action drama, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in a lead role, is not only raking in the moolah but also shattering several records at the box office each day. The Hindi version of Saaho hit Rs 100 crore on Tuesday and, the film went on to earn Rs 7 crore on Wednesday, taking the total box office collection to Rs 109.38 crore, according to Box Office India report.

Saaho collected Rs 102.38 in five days of its opening. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Saaho drops on Day 5... Mass circuits are contributing... Partial holiday on Day 4 helped score in double digits... Eyes ₹ 110 cr+ total in Week 1... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr. Total: ₹ 102.38 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version.

#Saaho drops on Day 5... Mass circuits are contributing... Partial holiday on Day 4 helped score in double digits... Eyes ₹ 110 cr+ total in Week 1... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr. Total: ₹ 102.38 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 4, 2019

Saaho is expected to zoom past Rs 110 crore on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Prabhas starrer will face competition from Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's Chhichore on Friday. The action film needs to pass the Friday test and rise above the competition in order to do good business over the next weekend.

Saaho, a high-octane action film, opened in theatres last Friday to poor reviews. However, because of Prabhas' stardom, the film managed to earn over Rs. 24 crore on its release day alone. India TV film critic reviewed the film and gave it 2 stars out of 5. She wrote: With the first half of the film, action begins. While the grim-looking men are indulged in some serious business related to the ‘black box’ which is tucked away at a secret location, the police handsover the case to undercover cop Ashok Chakraborty (Prabhas) and Amritha Nair (Shraddha). Prabhas makes a high-octane entry and fits in the fighting scene very well. However, for fans who were expecting his role to be as charming as in Baahubali, you will face disappointment".

Actor Prabhas, who is making his debut in Hindi cinema with Saaho, was last seen in blockbuster Baahubali. Shraddha Kapoor made her debut in South Indian cinema. Apart from Shraddha and Prabhas, Saho also features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Panday, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma and Mandira Bedi in supporting cast.

Saaho was shot in different countries like -- Austria, Abu Dhabhi, Romania, part of Europe and India. The big-budget flick, produced by UV Creations, took over two years to complete.

