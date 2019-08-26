Image Source : YOUTUBE Saaho: Baby Won't You Tell Me Song: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor redefine romance

With its release date drawing close, makers of Saaho are making sure that movie-buffs remain on the edge of their seats as they wait for the flick to hit the big screen. They have now dropped a new song titled Baby Won't You Tell Me, which features some sizzling chemistry between Prabhas and his leading lady Shraddha Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Prabhas shared Saaho with a caption that read, "New symphony from Saaho with romance and lots more is out now. Hope you all like it!".

Saaho is already getting fans excited not just because the Telugu hunk will feature on the big screen after Baahubali 2, but it is also one of the most expensive movies in India. With its release date drawing close, makers of ‘Saaho’ are making sure that movie-buffs remain on the edge of their seats as they wait for the flick to hit the big screens.

Watch Saaho Baby Won't You Tell Me Song Here:

Earlier, the makers had released a power-packed trailer of the flick which is helmed by Sujeeth and produced by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati.

Along with Shraddha and Prabhas, also starring in the film are actors Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday.’Saaho’ also marks the ‘Ek Villain’ actor’s debut in the South Indian film industry.

The movie has been shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and is slated to hit the theatres on August 30.

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News