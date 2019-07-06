Image Source : INSTAGRAM 83: Ranveer Singh shares his first look as Kapil Dev on birthday, check it out

On the special occasion of his birthday, Ranveer Singh treated fans by sharing his first look as Kapil Dev from the upcoming film 83. For his role as Kapil Dev on screen in the Kabir Khan directorial, Ranveer Singh has been training a lot with the cricket icon. Now, the actor's first look as Kapil Dev is out and, we must say Ranveer Singh does look like a carbon copy of the cricket legend.

Taking to his Instagram account, birthday boy Ranveer Singh wrote, "On my special day, here’s presenting THE HARYANA HURRICANE KAPIL DEV ".

Ranveer Singh's 83 squad features R Badree, Harrdy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar in key roles of cricketers.

Tracing the historic victory of 1983 world cup, Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial is being presented by Anil Dhirubhai Ambani’s Reliance Entertainment and will star Ranveer Singh as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team Kapil Dev.

83 the film

The film '83 would be the first-ever trilingual release for both, Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Ranveer Singh and his 83 team

Touted to be the biggest sports film of all times, ‘83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.