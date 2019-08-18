Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer film earns Rs 70 cr approx

Akshay Kumar’s latest release Mission Mangal has weaved its magic on the audience once again. The film hit the theaters on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day on 15th August this year and witnessed a bombastic box office collection of Rs 29.16 crore. Even though the numbers dropped on the second day considering it was a working day, the film is standing strong at the box office. Starring an ensemble cast of Bollywood leading ladies including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha and Nithya Menen, the film recalls the real-life story of the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Mars Orbiter Mission which made Mars more accessible to explore.

Going by the reports in Box Office India, Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal has earned Rs 23.5 crore on the third day of release, making its total box office collection as Rs 69.9 cr. There is no denying that the film is looking at the 100 cr mark and will cross the same in coming couple of days. Earlier, Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the second-day collection and wrote, "#MissionMangal is unstoppable on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]... Multiplexes are terrific, driving its biz... Day 3 and 4 will be massive again... Eyes ₹ 85 cr+ total in *extended* weekend... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr. Total: ₹ 46.44 cr. India biz."

#MissionMangal is unstoppable on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]... Multiplexes are terrific, driving its biz... Day 3 and 4 will be massive again... Eyes ₹ 85 cr+ total in *extended* weekend... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr. Total: ₹ 46.44 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2019

Read Mission Mangal Review here.

Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer Mission Mangal witnessed a clash with Bollywood actor John Abraham’s Batla House on August 15th. While Mission Mangal earned accolades from all corners, Batla House had a decent stat. The film has said to have collected Rs 33.89 crore in three days. On the other hand, even after having a number of female actors in film, Mission Mangal has been called Akshay Kumar’s film largely. Reacting on the same, Vidya Balan told Indian Express, "There is no denying that the biggest star on this film and one of the biggest stars in the country is Akshay Kumar. When you talk of the business of a film, you talk in terms of the male actor. Hopefully, in a few years, that’ll change."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a list of upcoming Bollywood movies which include Housefull 4, Laxmi Bomb and Good News.

