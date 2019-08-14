Akshay Kumar shows his funny side during Mission Mangal promotions, watch videos

Actor Akshay Kumar is busy in the promotions of his upcoming film Mission Mangal along with his leading ladies Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari. From social media promotions to interview they are doing it all. They revealed that all of them enjoyed a lot during the shooting of their film and which is quite evident from the fun that everyone is indulging in. Not only this, Akshay’s fun batter with his co-actresses is something worth watching.

In the recent video, Akshay acts as a makeup artist for Sonakshi and applies it on her face with sincerity when suddenly he gets the poke of the brush on his nose from the actress. Have a look:

In another video that is going viral, the actor and his actresses can be sitting in a press conference with the phone of a journalist kept near him to record the statements. Suddenly when the phone rang, the Sooryavanshi actor picks it up and says, "Hello. Hum ek press conference mein hai. Main Akshay Kumar bol raha hu. Thodi der mein phone karte hai." This crazy video has created storms on the social media. Check it out:

Previously, a video went viral where he is seen falling off the chair when Sonakshi hits him hard during a promotional event. See the video here:

Talking about the film, it is directed by South filmmaker Jagan Shakti and produced by Fox Star Studios and Cape Of Good Films in collaboration with R Balki. It is all set to release on August 15 this year and will clash with John Abraham's Batla House and Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho at the box office.

