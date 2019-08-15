Mission Mangal Review: Seriously a 'dramatic representation' of India's Mangalyaan

Mission Mangal Movie Review Movie Name: Mission Mangal

Critics Rating: 2.5 / 5

Release Date: August 15, 2019

August 15, 2019 Director: Jagan Shakti

Genre: Drama

Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha in important roles, the movie is loosely based on scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation, who made India's Mars Mission successful in its maiden attempt. Undoubtedly, it is a commendable achievement as no country in the world has achieved this benchmark in the very first attempt and that too in a budget of Rs 450 crore.

Bollywood has hardly attempted any space movie so far, hence, when there is a first full-fledged movie based on India's ambitious Mangalyaan or Mars Orbiter Mission, some serious challenges surface. To translate such a gigantic mission into a commercially entertaining story and at the same time, minimise the usage of technical and scientific jargons. Jagan Shakti, director of Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal has succeeded in both the departments. In their constant attempt to make masses understand the complexities around such a giant space project, makers have used incidents which are overdramatic and unbelievable much like Indian daily soaps. That makes the film fall flat on face.

Mission Mangal is basically a mish-mash of real and fictional events just like any Bollywood film. While the film consists of true incidents such as poor weather condition that led to delay in launch and long working hours for scientists, at the same time, there are also scenes such as an imaginary phone call to late President and scientist A P J Abdul Kalam and switching on and off device’s connection with the satellite’s communication, which rob Mission Mangal of the seriousness. Also, simplification of scientific jargons such as Hohmann transfer orbit have been explained with much ease. Remember that puri example in the trailer?

It is understood that being inspired by real-life events makes the movie predictable but that's when the power of screenplay comes into force. The film doesn't manage to grab eyeballs for a long time. Jagan Shakti directorial just seems like a compilation of different lives making it a feather-light watch.

