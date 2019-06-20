Latest Bollywood News June 20: Priyanka Chopra’s The Sky Is Pink first look, Arjun Patiala trailer out today

Thursday, June 20, 2019
     
Priyanka Chopra is all set for her comeback in Bollywood with her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink.On the other hand, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala trailer will be out today.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 20, 2019 8:14 IST
Representative News Image

Priyanka Chopra is all set for her comeback in Bollywood with her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. It is said that the actress will be sporting four different looks for the film and looks like her first look has already got leaked online. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala trailer will be out today. Also, amid all the confusion and chaos related to Hrithik Roshan and his sister Sunaina, actor’s ex-wife Sussane Khan shared a post in support of the Roshan family. Check out all the latest Bollywood and Entertainment updates here.

 

